BlackRock Inc. Sells 2,516,600 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,402,155 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,516,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.82% of McDonald’s worth $12,463,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 60.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,409,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,715. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $3.22 on Thursday, reaching $255.50. The stock had a trading volume of 54,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,932,884. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The company has a market cap of $187.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $256.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.40.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $263.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.96.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

