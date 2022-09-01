BlackRock Inc. Sells 1,714,419 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,336,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,714,419 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of Analog Devices worth $6,827,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 10.9% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Analog Devices stock traded down $4.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $147.30. 140,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,665,971. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.50 and a 12 month high of $191.95. The firm has a market cap of $75.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.86, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $161.02 and a 200 day moving average of $159.49.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 83.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.61.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,657,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at $3,026,225.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,700 shares of company stock worth $8,827,200. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

