BlackRock Inc. Purchases 88,290 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 107,991,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 88,290 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of Medtronic worth $11,981,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDT. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $29,000. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of MDT traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.40. 119,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,012,708. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $86.70 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.26 and a 200-day moving average of $99.40.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 70.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. TheStreet cut Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.10.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

