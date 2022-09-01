BlackRock Inc. Has $9.88 Billion Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 119,421,495 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,243 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.48% of Oracle worth $9,879,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 469.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays set a $82.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.77.

Insider Activity

Oracle Price Performance

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $66,870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,800,247.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $66,870,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,800,247.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 554,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,060,832. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $63.76 and a 1-year high of $106.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.01. The company has a market cap of $197.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

