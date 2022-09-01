BlackRock Inc. Has $9.07 Billion Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,511,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,402,309 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.23% of Philip Morris International worth $9,066,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 89.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $96.65. 90,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,713,707. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.64 and a 1-year high of $112.48. The stock has a market cap of $149.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.12 and its 200 day moving average is $99.51.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.13.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

See Also

