BlackRock Inc. Grows Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,269,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,484,246 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.16% of Texas Instruments worth $13,810,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 68.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.2% during the first quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 123,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,673,000 after acquiring an additional 7,654 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.8% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 98,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,677,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $307,794,000 after acquiring an additional 28,950 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Texas Instruments to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. DZ Bank downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.19.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Texas Instruments stock traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $162.98. 145,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,936,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 5.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $202.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $167.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.79.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.38. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 64.02%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 50.33%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

