BlackRock Inc. Buys 2,098,737 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,840,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,098,737 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.62% of Altria Group worth $6,261,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 29,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 587.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 111,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,267,000 after purchasing an additional 94,983 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 612,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,028,000 after purchasing an additional 148,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Barclays cut shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.0 %

Altria Group stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,973,434. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.27 billion, a PE ratio of 46.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 371.13%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

