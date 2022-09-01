BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,996,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,297 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and makes up about 0.5% of BlackRock Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.74% of Eli Lilly and worth $18,326,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $1,049,000. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded up $4.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $305.36. The company had a trading volume of 52,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,869,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $220.20 and a fifty-two week high of $335.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $319.78 and its 200-day moving average is $297.69. The company has a market cap of $290.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.52%.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total transaction of $29,776,095.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,875,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,574,940,536.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total transaction of $29,776,095.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,875,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,574,940,536.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at $19,120,470.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 753,125 shares of company stock worth $242,744,201. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.63.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

