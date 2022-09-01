BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 793,400 shares, a decrease of 12.7% from the July 31st total of 908,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 390,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 55,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 68,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 118,308 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,138 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,583 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.58. The company had a trading volume of 297,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,216. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $12.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.12.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0779 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

