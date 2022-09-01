Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX) Short Interest Update

Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,200 shares, a decline of 10.6% from the July 31st total of 179,100 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 194,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on Blackboxstocks in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackboxstocks

In other Blackboxstocks news, Director Ray Balestri purchased 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.22 per share, with a total value of $67,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 109,000 shares in the company, valued at $132,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackboxstocks

Blackboxstocks Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackboxstocks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Blackboxstocks during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackboxstocks during the second quarter worth $217,000. 3.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLBX opened at $1.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Blackboxstocks has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $8.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average is $1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77.

Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Blackboxstocks had a negative return on equity of 117.42% and a negative net margin of 84.77%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blackboxstocks will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackboxstocks Company Profile

Blackboxstocks Inc develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. It offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Articles

