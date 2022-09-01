Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the July 31st total of 2,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 327,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Black Hills by 268.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,371,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,820,000 after purchasing an additional 999,129 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,059,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $466,684,000 after acquiring an additional 838,590 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,758,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 341.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 530,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,582,000 after acquiring an additional 409,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Black Hills by 91.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 846,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,162,000 after purchasing an additional 403,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

BKH traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.42. 210,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,525. Black Hills has a fifty-two week low of $61.95 and a fifty-two week high of $80.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.09.

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. Black Hills had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 11.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Black Hills will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.35%.

BKH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho downgraded Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

