BitTorrent Price Down 6.8% Over Last Week (BTTOLD)

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. During the last week, BitTorrent has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitTorrent has a total market cap of $841.56 million and approximately $60,340.00 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000315 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 45.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00007480 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00006788 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00008949 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005297 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004752 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00012369 BTC.

BitTorrent Coin Profile

BitTorrent is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

