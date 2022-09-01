BitcoinZ Trading 12.5% Lower This Week (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. During the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar. BitcoinZ has a total market cap of $1.92 million and approximately $6,555.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.20 or 0.00299100 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00114296 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00078009 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003900 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000207 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000048 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 11,535,122,389 coins. BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks. BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

