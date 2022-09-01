BitcoinPoS Price Hits $0.29 (BPS)

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 127.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. During the last seven days, BitcoinPoS has traded 414.7% higher against the US dollar. One BitcoinPoS coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00001452 BTC on major exchanges. BitcoinPoS has a market capitalization of $1.68 million and $558.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitcoinPoS alerts:

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008769 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00037420 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Metal (MTL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00006023 BTC.

Game Tree (GTCOIN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002316 BTC.

XMON (XMON) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,064.07 or 1.39805207 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000060 BTC.

FLEX Coin (FLEX) traded 32.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001113 BTC.

YIELD App (YLD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000488 BTC.

ITAM Games (ITAM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000128 BTC.

BitcoinPoS Profile

BitcoinPoS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 5,991,181 coins and its circulating supply is 5,779,727 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitcoinPoS’s official website is www.bitcoinpos.net. BitcoinPoS’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos.

BitcoinPoS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinPoS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinPoS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinPoS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinPoS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.