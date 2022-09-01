Bitcoin Private One Day Trading Volume Tops $47.00 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $3.51 million and $47.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for $0.73 or 0.00003675 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.46 or 0.00292688 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00113225 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00078540 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000067 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000211 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000042 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

