Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Market Cap Reaches $401.52 Million

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for approximately $22.93 or 0.00113593 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 11.6% against the dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $401.52 million and approximately $7.21 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.88 or 0.00296680 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00077456 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003900 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000207 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

