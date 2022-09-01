Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS) Short Interest Up 12.5% in August

Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,750,000 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the July 31st total of 13,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 17.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BRDS. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Bird Global from $6.00 to $0.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Bird Global to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Bird Global Price Performance

Shares of BRDS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.42. 2,215,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,143,868. Bird Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bird Global

Bird Global ( NYSE:BRDS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.22). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bird Global will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Craft Ventures GP I LLC acquired a new stake in Bird Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $166,271,000. Valor Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bird Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,437,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Bird Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,356,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Bird Global by 155.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,658,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227,768 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bird Global by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,225,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after acquiring an additional 338,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.03% of the company’s stock.

About Bird Global

Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.

