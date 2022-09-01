Binemon (BIN) Market Cap Tops $1.73 Million

Binemon (BIN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Over the last seven days, Binemon has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. Binemon has a total market capitalization of $1.73 million and approximately $830,565.00 worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binemon coin can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Binemon

Binemon’s total supply is 934,870,751 coins and its circulating supply is 784,870,751 coins. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Binemon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binemon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binemon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binemon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

