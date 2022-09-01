Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Announces Earnings Results

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.47) by $0.19, RTT News reports. Big Lots had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Big Lots Trading Down 14.6 %

NYSE BIG opened at $20.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.95. Big Lots has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $52.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.82 million, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Big Lots Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Big Lots

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Big Lots by 1.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 8.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 32.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 22.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 6.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BIG. Bank of America lowered their target price on Big Lots from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Big Lots from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Big Lots from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Big Lots to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on Big Lots from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Big Lots currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

