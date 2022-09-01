Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Announces Earnings Results

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.47) by $0.19, RTT News reports. Big Lots had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Big Lots Trading Down 14.6 %
NYSE BIG opened at $20.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.95. Big Lots has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $52.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.82 million, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.19.
Big Lots Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Big Lots
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have issued reports on BIG. Bank of America lowered their target price on Big Lots from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Big Lots from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Big Lots from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Big Lots to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on Big Lots from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Big Lots currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.
About Big Lots
Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Big Lots (BIG)
- How will the chip ban affect Nvidia’s stock?
- Is Best Buy A Sneaky Buy for Q4?
- Does The Bed Bath and Beyond Stock Rally Still Have Legs?
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- Is World Wresting Entertainment Getting Ready to Be Sold?
Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.