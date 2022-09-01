BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,650,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the July 31st total of 8,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 17.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 49,244 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 7,152 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the second quarter valued at $315,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 110.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,951 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,874,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the period. 6.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on BHP. The Goldman Sachs Group cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 2,050 ($24.77) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Liberum Capital cut BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,400 ($29.00) in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 3,200 ($38.67) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,782.85.

BHP Group Stock Down 9.1 %

BHP Group Increases Dividend

BHP stock traded down $5.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.88. The company had a trading volume of 7,317,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,444,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.69. BHP Group has a one year low of $47.35 and a one year high of $79.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.98.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $3.50 dividend. This represents a yield of 11.3%. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

