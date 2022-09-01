BHP Group Limited (ASX:BHP) Announces Final Dividend of $2.47

BHP Group Limited (ASX:BHP – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Thursday, September 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 2.471 per share by the mining company on Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st.

BHP Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BHP Group news, insider Mike Henry purchased 262,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$41.46 ($28.99) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,877,777.28 ($7,606,837.26). In other BHP Group news, insider Gary Goldberg bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$56.78 ($39.70) per share, with a total value of A$56,778.00 ($39,704.90). Also, insider Mike Henry purchased 262,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$41.46 ($28.99) per share, with a total value of A$10,877,777.28 ($7,606,837.26).

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

