BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,700 shares, a decline of 11.3% from the July 31st total of 84,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE BGSF traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $11.91. 9 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,570. The company has a market cap of $124.84 million, a P/E ratio of 4.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.97. BGSF has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $15.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.81.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. BGSF had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 9.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BGSF will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.98%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BGSF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 600,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,912,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in BGSF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 534,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,605,000 after purchasing an additional 26,918 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in BGSF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 275,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 14,920 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in BGSF by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 205,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 35,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in BGSF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 98,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of BGSF from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BGSF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

BGSF, Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate and Professional. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

