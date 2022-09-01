Berry One Day Trading Volume Reaches $774,672.00 (BERRY)

Berry (BERRY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 31st. One Berry coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Berry has a total market capitalization of $9.00 million and approximately $774,672.00 worth of Berry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Berry has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Berry

BERRY is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. Berry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,156,115,060 coins. Berry’s official website is sbpglobal.io. Berry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Berry Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Berry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Berry using one of the exchanges listed above.

