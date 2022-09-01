Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL) Short Interest Up 7.7% in August

Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,680,000 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the July 31st total of 7,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Benson Hill from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Benson Hill Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:BHIL opened at $3.55 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.42. Benson Hill has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Institutional Trading of Benson Hill

Benson Hill ( NYSE:BHIL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $110.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.77 million. Benson Hill had a negative net margin of 43.24% and a negative return on equity of 30.39%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Benson Hill will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHIL. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benson Hill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benson Hill during the second quarter worth $29,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in Benson Hill during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Benson Hill in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Benson Hill in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Benson Hill Company Profile

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

Featured Articles

