Benchmark Boosts Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Price Target to $105.00

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Benchmark from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
PLXS has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Plexus from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James upgraded Plexus from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Plexus currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.00.
Plexus Stock Performance
Shares of Plexus stock opened at $93.73 on Monday. Plexus has a 52 week low of $72.88 and a 52 week high of $99.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Plexus news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.92, for a total transaction of $46,156.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,703,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,560,590. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.92, for a total value of $46,156.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,703,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,493 shares of company stock worth $2,002,168 in the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLXS. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plexus in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,510,000. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 865,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,842,000 after purchasing an additional 148,590 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,272,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,893,000 after purchasing an additional 74,646 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,012,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,082,000 after purchasing an additional 61,141 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 862,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,535,000 after purchasing an additional 45,416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.
About Plexus
Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Plexus (PLXS)
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- 3 Materials Stocks That May Earn a Place on Your Watchlist
- Is World Wresting Entertainment Getting Ready to Be Sold?
- Crowdstrike Stock Retraces, As Earnings Sober Expectations
- Will The Institutions Buy The Dip In Ambarella Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.