Benchmark Boosts Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Price Target to $105.00

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Benchmark from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

PLXS has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Plexus from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James upgraded Plexus from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Plexus currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.00.

Plexus Stock Performance

Shares of Plexus stock opened at $93.73 on Monday. Plexus has a 52 week low of $72.88 and a 52 week high of $99.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. Plexus had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $981.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Plexus will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Plexus news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.92, for a total transaction of $46,156.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,703,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,560,590. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.92, for a total value of $46,156.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,703,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,493 shares of company stock worth $2,002,168 in the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLXS. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plexus in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,510,000. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 865,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,842,000 after purchasing an additional 148,590 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,272,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,893,000 after purchasing an additional 74,646 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,012,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,082,000 after purchasing an additional 61,141 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 862,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,535,000 after purchasing an additional 45,416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Featured Stories

