Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Trading Up 5.9%

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Rating) shares were up 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.00 and last traded at $34.00. Approximately 263 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 220,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.11.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have commented on BLTE shares. Benchmark started coverage on Belite Bio in a report on Friday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on Belite Bio in a report on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock.
Belite Bio Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.46.
Institutional Trading of Belite Bio
About Belite Bio
Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases. Its lead product candidate is LBS-008, an oral once-a-day treatment that can reduce and maintain the delivery of vitamin A to the eye to reduce the accumulation of toxic vitamin A by-products in ocular tissue that is in phase 3 clinical trial.
Further Reading
