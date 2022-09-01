Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Trading Up 5.9%

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Rating) shares were up 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.00 and last traded at $34.00. Approximately 263 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 220,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on BLTE shares. Benchmark started coverage on Belite Bio in a report on Friday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on Belite Bio in a report on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Belite Bio alerts:

Belite Bio Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.46.

Institutional Trading of Belite Bio

About Belite Bio

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Belite Bio stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Belite Bio, Inc ( NASDAQ:BLTE Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 49,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.20% of Belite Bio at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases. Its lead product candidate is LBS-008, an oral once-a-day treatment that can reduce and maintain the delivery of vitamin A to the eye to reduce the accumulation of toxic vitamin A by-products in ocular tissue that is in phase 3 clinical trial.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Belite Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belite Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.