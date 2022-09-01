Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Trading Up 5.9%

Posted by on Sep 1st, 2022

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTEGet Rating) shares were up 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.00 and last traded at $34.00. Approximately 263 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 220,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on BLTE shares. Benchmark started coverage on Belite Bio in a report on Friday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on Belite Bio in a report on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock.

Belite Bio Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.46.

Institutional Trading of Belite Bio

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Belite Bio stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTEGet Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 49,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.20% of Belite Bio at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Belite Bio

(Get Rating)

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases. Its lead product candidate is LBS-008, an oral once-a-day treatment that can reduce and maintain the delivery of vitamin A to the eye to reduce the accumulation of toxic vitamin A by-products in ocular tissue that is in phase 3 clinical trial.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Belite Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belite Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.