Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Shares Down 6.9%

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) traded down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.80 and last traded at $8.87. 156,815 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 20,695,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.53.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. B. Riley lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.05 and its 200-day moving average is $12.52. The company has a market cap of $711.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.89.

Bed Bath & Beyond ( NASDAQ:BBBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The retailer reported ($2.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($1.50). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 90.91% and a negative net margin of 11.74%. The company’s revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -6.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, CEO Sue Gove purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.61 per share, for a total transaction of $230,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,756.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sue Gove acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.61 per share, for a total transaction of $230,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,756.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Kirwan acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,455 shares in the company, valued at $212,929.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 62,000 shares of company stock worth $288,720 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,137,993 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,639,000 after buying an additional 58,262 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 217.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 783,717 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,658,000 after purchasing an additional 536,654 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 767,362 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,288,000 after purchasing an additional 107,739 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 756,670 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 142,750 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth about $8,052,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

