Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.02), reports. The firm had revenue of C$12.87 million during the quarter.

Bear Creek Mining Stock Performance

Shares of Bear Creek Mining stock opened at C$0.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$100.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.80 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.98. Bear Creek Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.63 and a 1 year high of C$1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 8.15 and a quick ratio of 8.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Bear Creek Mining from C$3.35 to C$2.15 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Bear Creek Mining from C$2.70 to C$1.60 in a research report on Monday.

Bear Creek Mining Company Profile

Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani property that consists of 13 mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,500 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

