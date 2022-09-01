Beacon (BECN) Market Cap Tops $97,940.85

Beacon (BECN) traded up 9.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 1st. In the last seven days, Beacon has traded down 31% against the dollar. Beacon has a market capitalization of $97,940.85 and approximately $78.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0550 or 0.00000278 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Beacon

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org.

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

