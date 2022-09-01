BBTV (TSE:BBTV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.90

BBTV Holdings Inc. (TSE:BBTV – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.90 and last traded at C$0.91, with a volume of 10080 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.93.

Separately, Eight Capital lowered their price objective on shares of BBTV from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.62 million and a PE ratio of -0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.44 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.96.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of creators with each other; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support; BBTV Fast Pay, which provides early payment of revenue to content creators; and Pay to Crypto enables content creators to choose their form of payment in cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and USD Stablecoin.

