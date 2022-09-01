BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) Short Interest Update

BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,000 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the July 31st total of 95,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

BBQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BBQ opened at $17.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.55. BBQ has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of BBQ from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Craig Hallum cut shares of BBQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $17.25 in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Insider Activity at BBQ

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Kanen Wealth Management Llc sold 36,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $617,224.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 971,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,620,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBQ. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BBQ during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BBQ during the second quarter worth about $160,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in BBQ during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in BBQ during the first quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in BBQ by 203.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 26,990 shares during the period. 82.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBQ Company Profile

BBQ Holdings, Inc develops, owns, operates, and franchises casual and fast dining restaurants under the Famous Dave's, Village Inn, Clark Crew BBQ, Granite City, Tahoe Joe's Steakhouse, Bakers Square, and Real Urban Barbecue names in the United States, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrée items, and side dishes and appetizers.

