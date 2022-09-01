BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) Short Interest Update

BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,000 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the July 31st total of 95,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
BBQ Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BBQ opened at $17.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.55. BBQ has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.78.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BBQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of BBQ from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Craig Hallum cut shares of BBQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $17.25 in a report on Thursday, August 11th.
Insider Activity at BBQ
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBQ. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BBQ during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BBQ during the second quarter worth about $160,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in BBQ during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in BBQ during the first quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in BBQ by 203.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 26,990 shares during the period. 82.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BBQ Company Profile
BBQ Holdings, Inc develops, owns, operates, and franchises casual and fast dining restaurants under the Famous Dave's, Village Inn, Clark Crew BBQ, Granite City, Tahoe Joe's Steakhouse, Bakers Square, and Real Urban Barbecue names in the United States, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrée items, and side dishes and appetizers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BBQ (BBQ)
- How will the chip ban affect Nvidia’s stock?
- Is Best Buy A Sneaky Buy for Q4?
- Does The Bed Bath and Beyond Stock Rally Still Have Legs?
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- 3 Materials Stocks That May Earn a Place on Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for BBQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.