Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Shares Up 2.2% Following Analyst Upgrade

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.2% during trading on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $4.50 to $8.00. The company traded as high as $6.23 and last traded at $6.10. 305,827 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 6,344,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.97.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BHC. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial cut Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHC. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 525.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.75, a PEG ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.35.

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

