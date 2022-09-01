Barclays Lowers SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) Price Target to 610.00

SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from 639.00 to 610.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Danske upgraded SalMar ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. DNB Markets raised SalMar ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $668.75.

Shares of SalMar ASA stock remained flat at $69.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.26. SalMar ASA has a one year low of $61.90 and a one year high of $80.00.

SalMar ASA, an aquaculture company, produces and sells farmed salmon in Asia, the United States, Canada, Norway, rest of Europe, and internationally. It is involved in the broodfish, lumpfish, and smolt production activities; and marine-phase farming, harvesting, packaging, processing, and selling farmed salmon.

