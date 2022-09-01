Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Short Interest Update

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 163,200 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the July 31st total of 154,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Stock Performance

Bar Harbor Bankshares stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.33. The stock had a trading volume of 44,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,652. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $32.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $425.32 million, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.84.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $35.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 million. Research analysts expect that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bar Harbor Bankshares

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 65.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.95% of the company’s stock.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, lending, retail, and wealth management banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

