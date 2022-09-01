Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.63 EPS

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.63, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 EPS.

Bank of Montreal Stock Down 2.9 %

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $92.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $62.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.40. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $90.44 and a twelve month high of $122.77.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $1.086 dividend. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BMO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.72.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 66.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 7.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,440,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 9.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 201.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,499,000 after buying an additional 24,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the second quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

