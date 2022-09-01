Bank of America Upgrades MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) to Buy

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $40.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $33.00. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.94% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MMYT. UBS Group raised MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on MakeMyTrip from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.
MakeMyTrip Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of MMYT opened at $33.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.10 and a beta of 1.30. MakeMyTrip has a 1 year low of $20.06 and a 1 year high of $36.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.07.
About MakeMyTrip
MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.
