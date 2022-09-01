Bank of America Upgrades MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) to Buy

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $40.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $33.00. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MMYT. UBS Group raised MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on MakeMyTrip from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

MakeMyTrip Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MMYT opened at $33.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.10 and a beta of 1.30. MakeMyTrip has a 1 year low of $20.06 and a 1 year high of $36.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MakeMyTrip

About MakeMyTrip

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in MakeMyTrip by 94.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in MakeMyTrip during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 5,303 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in MakeMyTrip in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 12,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares during the period. 39.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.