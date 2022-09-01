Bank of America Lowers Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target to $93.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Bank of America from $110.00 to $93.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 44.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Summit Insights lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $83.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.81.

STX traded down $2.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.19. The stock had a trading volume of 41,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033,823. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.07. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $65.10 and a 1-year high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.33). Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 412.90% and a net margin of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 2.4% during the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,286 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 18.5% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 840 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.1% during the first quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.5% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,271 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

