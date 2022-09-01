Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Position Increased by Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 51.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,938,246,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,465,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter worth approximately $106,003,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 8,407.0% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,444,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Bank of America by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 16,104,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $717,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,964 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of BAC opened at $33.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.67 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The stock has a market cap of $265.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.01.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.66.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

