Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) is Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Abbot Financial Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up approximately 2.4% of Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Bank of America by 471.7% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 996,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,329,000 after acquiring an additional 822,090 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 56,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.66.

Bank of America Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,059,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,401,391. The company has a market capitalization of $267.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.67 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.01.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

