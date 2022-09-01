Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Takes $215,000 Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $133.19. 92,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,566,425. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.99. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.61 and a 52-week high of $464.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.59 and its 200-day moving average is $151.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 94.76% and a net margin of 61.12%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.46 EPS. Analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.92.

Insider Activity at Moderna

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,624,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,780,413. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,624,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,780,413. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.94, for a total value of $7,717,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,180,861.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 568,835 shares of company stock worth $90,974,017 in the last three months. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.