Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Takes $1.49 Million Position in Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 94,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,000. Vitru makes up approximately 0.5% of Banco BTG Pactual S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. owned 0.40% of Vitru as of its most recent SEC filing.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Bradesco Corretora started coverage on shares of Vitru in a report on Friday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

Vitru Stock Performance

Vitru stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $18.00. 26,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,064. The stock has a market cap of $419.92 million, a PE ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Vitru Limited has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $18.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.22.

Vitru Profile

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers digital education undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.

