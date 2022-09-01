Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Sells 5,320 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. cut its position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,320 shares during the quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 19.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Teck Resources in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 22.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 158,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,411,000 after purchasing an additional 29,167 shares in the last quarter. Robotti Robert acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,882,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,506,000. 55.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TECK stock traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.23. 164,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,621,321. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.46. Teck Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $22.12 and a fifty-two week high of $45.90.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 28.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 126.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TECK shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Teck Resources from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.98.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

