Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Sells 24,900 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. lessened its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 61.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 24,900 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Energy Transfer by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,588 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 7,272 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 563,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 21,499 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 319,838 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 52,320 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 13,319 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE ET traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $11.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,629,436. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $7.96 and a 52-week high of $12.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.88. The firm has a market cap of $35.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.90.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $25.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.88 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 4.83%. Research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.98%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 26,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $246,475.69. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 388,347 shares in the company, valued at $3,677,646.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,591,092 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $17,406,546.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 49,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,388,538.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 26,027 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $246,475.69. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 388,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,677,646.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ET. Barclays lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.63.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

