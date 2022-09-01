Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Invests $947,000 in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VLO. Heritage Trust Co lifted its position in Valero Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 8,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 5.0% during the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 19.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VLO. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.23.

VLO stock traded down $5.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $111.45. 93,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,838,255. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $61.86 and a 52 week high of $146.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.73.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $5.03. The business had revenue of $51.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.57%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

