Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Invests $6.33 Million in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 800,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,334,000. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás accounts for 2.2% of Banco BTG Pactual S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. owned 0.05% of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EBR. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 2,572.5% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 362,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 349,374 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 1,094.3% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 231,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 212,068 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 176.7% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 321,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 205,496 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the first quarter valued at about $989,000. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the first quarter worth about $949,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EBR shares. StockNews.com cut Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a 70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás stock remained flat at $8.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 20,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,987. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $9.80.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 46,295.75 megawatts; nine thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,505 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

