Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Invests $272,000 in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 56,314 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 837.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,918,587 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,432,000 after buying an additional 6,180,880 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,086,815 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,972,000 after buying an additional 803,913 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter valued at about $4,367,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 30.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 893,488 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 208,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YPF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.30 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $3.80 to $4.20 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Up 1.5 %

YPF Sociedad Anónima Profile

NYSE YPF traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $5.57. 54,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,175,030. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.78 and a 200 day moving average of $4.22. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $6.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations include the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation, natural gas distribution operations, and power generation.

