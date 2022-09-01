Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Has $500,000 Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 57.7% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $251.16. The stock had a trading volume of 9,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,224. The company has a 50-day moving average of $248.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $55.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.24 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

