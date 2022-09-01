Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Acquires Shares of 6,363 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,031,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,075,000. Barings LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 31,617 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 11,649 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 30,563 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 4,803 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in shares of Intel by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 283,706 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $14,611,000 after acquiring an additional 101,110 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.40. The company had a trading volume of 776,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,235,832. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $31.77 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $128.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.62.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.