Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Acquires Shares of 1,040,369 Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,040,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,797,000. Vale makes up approximately 7.1% of Banco BTG Pactual S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vale by 1,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Vale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Vale by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vale by 18,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Vale by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Vale alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.21.

Vale Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of VALE stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.96. 1,202,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,087,703. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Vale S.A. has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $21.29. The company has a market capitalization of $59.79 billion, a PE ratio of 2.95, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.93.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Vale had a net margin of 41.72% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.67 billion. Analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vale Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3907 per share. This represents a yield of 21.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Vale’s payout ratio is 19.12%.

About Vale

(Get Rating)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.