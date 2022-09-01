Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Acquired by Nixon Capital LLC

Nixon Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Baidu makes up approximately 3.4% of Nixon Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Nixon Capital LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $5,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIDU. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth about $364,024,000. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Baidu by 57.4% during the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,653,659 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $351,079,000 after purchasing an additional 968,082 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Baidu by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,579,686 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $383,831,000 after purchasing an additional 571,418 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Baidu by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,390,455 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $355,676,000 after purchasing an additional 568,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Baidu by 36.0% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,111,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $279,420,000 after purchasing an additional 559,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $243.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $223.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Baidu presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.86.

Shares of BIDU stock traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $142.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,488,130. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.22 and a 200-day moving average of $138.74. The stock has a market cap of $49.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.70. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.62 and a twelve month high of $182.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

